LPD: Suspect in Aug. 13 shooting on Moss Street arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A suspect in a Aug. 13, 2019, shooting has been arrested, authorities said.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a 17-year-old victim was shot in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Moss Street.
Anthony Gary, 24, of New Iberia, was arrested by the United States Marshals Violent Offender Task Force with the assistance of the Lafayette City Marshals Office.
He was taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked on an active warrant for attempted first degree murder and PWITD Sch. 1 narcotics.