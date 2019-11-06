LPD: Suspect in Aug. 13 shooting on Moss Street arrested

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Eunice Police believe Monday afternoon's shooting is gang related. Police Chief Randy Fontenot says all people believed to be involved in the shooting have been involved in prior shootings in the city. He's asking anyone with information to come forward.

The LCG Council was introduced to an ordinance to give LCG employees a 5% pay raise. The ordinance will return to the council at a later date for a final vote.

The two candidates racing to become Lafayette's next Mayor-President are on the campaign trail making their final pitch to voters. Today, we here from Carlee Alm-Labar ahead of the run-off election.

The runoff for Lafayette Mayor-President is on the ballot for the November 16 election. Josh Guillory is vying for the position and says his priorities include drainage, roads and traffic, public safety, both in law-enforcement and fire protection.

Last night the Iberia Parish Sheriff candidates held a forum to discuss their ideas for the city. The opponents focused on prioritizing unsolved cases and rehabilitation programs for those incarcerated.

The new Louis Armstrong International Airport terminal opens today in New Orleans. You will now access the airport from Veterans Boulevard.

It's a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50's as we see more sunshine today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80°.