LPD: Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on MLK

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Nov. 5 drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Drive.

Shaquille Batiste, 25, is facing a charge of attempted first degree murder. He was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said. Batiste was also wanted on a warrant in St. Martin Parish.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1100 lock of Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers found a 20-year-old victim shot in the roadway. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, LPD Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.