LPD: Suspect arrested for allegedly pointing gun at school bus

Shawn Timothy Cummins (LPD)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 58-year-old man has been arrested for seven accounts of aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus carrying students.

On November 8, 2018 at approximately 4:44 p.m. Lafayette Police received a call in reference to a male pointing a gun at students seated on a school bus traveling on W. Congress Street.

After further investigation, it was revealed that 58-year-old Shawn Timothy Cummins "pointed a firearm from his vehicle in the direction of at least seven students who were occupying the school bus", the department said.

Cummins was taken to LPCC for booking. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.