LPD school resource officers prepare for the start of the year with active shooter training

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The start of the school year is just about a week away for most students in Acadiana. And with that comes active shooter training.

Lafayette police school resource officers spent hours this Wednesday, training.

Derrick Miles is a swat and school resource officer in Lafayette. He has first-hand experience with an active-shooter scenario.

“The theater shooting here, I was the officer that responded to that. I was the officer in that situation,” Miles said.

Because of this, he says, when it comes to shooters at schools, it’s always important to hope for the best but prepare for the worst. “We don’t rely on if it happens. It’s when it happens. We want to be ready for that,” he said.

Wednesday, Miles and the rest of the Lafayette Police Department’s school resource officers began a two-day training program to prepare for active shooter incidents. The training included shooting drills and physical exercises. All used to prepare the officers for any unknown stressors that may come up during an emergency event.

The training is led by ‘ALERRT’. It’s an organization focused on rapid response training for law enforcement.

Joe Lobrutto with ALERRT says it’s imperative for these officers to have this kind of training.

“You’re not going to rise to the level of your training, you’re going to fall to it, unfortunately. So they’re gonna get this training and when they go through, they’ll be looking at the school differently, they’ll be looking at people differently,” Lobrutto said. “We teach them to examine everything so that they can look at their situation, their layout and they can already prep for if something were to happen.”