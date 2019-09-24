Breaking News
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
LPD says it found no evidence of sexual assault inside local family shelter

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department said it found no evidence of alleged assault inside a family shelter.

Investigators responded to a local shelter in reference to allegations of a sexual crime occurring on the property on Sept. 19

“A thorough investigation was initiated by Lafayette Police Criminal Investigations Division immediately following the claim,” LPD spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said Tuesday. “The investigation has revealed no evidence that a crime occurred at the shelter. No arrests have been made.”

The investigation has been conducted and is complete, Dugas said.

