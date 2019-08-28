LPD releases new details on pedestrian hit on Johnson Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Johnston Street Tuesday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to the 4500 block of Johnston St. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said a 49-year-old man attempted to cross the street when he was struck by the driver of a Nissan Frontier. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he remains at this time.

Impairment is not suspected of the driver of the vehicle, no citations have been issued.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by LPD Traffic Unit and remains ongoing.