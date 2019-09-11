LPD: One suspect arrested in Edison Street murder investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department has confirmed one arrest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Sept. 4.

Divion Francis was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of first degree murder on Monday. He is being held without bond.

Francis is suspected of shooting Tiage Montrell Hudson. Hudson’s body was found shot multiple times in the 600 block of Edison Street.

The shooting happened in broad daylight that afternoon, witnesses and police said.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, authorities said.

If you have any information for asking that you call the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.