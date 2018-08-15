LPD launches drive sober campaign

Related headlines Family: Alleged drunken driver thrown out of bar hours before fatal Iberia Parish crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- – The Lafayette Police Department, in conjunction with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will be conducting saturation patrols for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

This campaign will be conducted from Friday August 17 thru Monday September 3.

Special emphasis will be placed on drivers that are impaired while driving.

Designate a driver if you intend to drink, not doing so, could result in costly fines and serious jail time.