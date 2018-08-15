Local

LPD launches drive sober campaign

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 10:58 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 05:41 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- – The Lafayette Police Department, in conjunction with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will be conducting saturation patrols for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

This campaign will be conducted from Friday August 17 thru Monday September 3.

Special emphasis will be placed on drivers that are impaired while driving.

Designate a driver if you intend to drink, not doing so, could result in costly fines and serious jail time.

