LPD investigates multiple vehicle burglaries outside banks

Local
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that took place after victims made withdraws from area banks.

Authorities call the crime “jugging.”

The LPD is working with other area law enforcement agencies in these investigations.

The Lafayette Police Department is investigation a vehicle burglary that occurred on March 20 outside Capital One in the 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue.

The first case was reported in March 2019 and most recently crimes began being reported in September, authorities said.

On Set. 6, 2019 a vehicle was burglarized outside a Chase bank in the 5200 block of Johnson Street. (LPD)

If anyone knows the identity of the pictured suspects or suspect vehicles call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

