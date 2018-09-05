LPD investigates early morning shooting on Carlton Drive

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- At about 1 a.m. this morning, officers called to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Carlton Drive. Carneil Edmond, 18, of Lafayette, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a trespassing incident, police said.

During the initial investigation, 54-year-old John Broussard of Lafayette, 19-year-old Tiage Hudson of Lafayette along with the Edmond were all placed under arrest for their role in the incident. The investigation remains on going. Below are the charges filed for each person involved.

Broussard was charged with aggravated second degree battery with a firearm, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of Sch.I (marijuana).

Edmond faces criminal trespass (misdemeanor summons pending)

Hudson was charged with criminal trespass (misdemeanor summons issued)