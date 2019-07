LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating a death inside a home in the 2000 block of Eraste Landry Road today.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the death is not considered suspicious.

No additional information was made available.

