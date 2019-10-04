LPD Cpl. Michael Middlebrook remembered

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -October 1 marked two years since Lafayette police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook was killed in the line of duty.
He was shot at a convenience store while responding to a reported theft.
Three others were injured.
Today at Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School, named in his honor, held a ceremony to remember him.
Students, law enforcement, friends and family were there to share stories of remembrance.
“Corporal Michael Middlebrook- when I hear that name, I immediately think of a warrior, a warrior in battle and a warrior in love,” LPD Officer Richard said.
Middlebrook’s stepdaughters said their dad would have been happy to see all the love shared today.