LPD Cpl. Michael Middlebrook remembered

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -October 1 marked two years since Lafayette police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook was killed in the line of duty.

He was shot at a convenience store while responding to a reported theft.

Three others were injured.

Today at Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School, named in his honor, held a ceremony to remember him.



Students, law enforcement, friends and family were there to share stories of remembrance.



“Corporal Michael Middlebrook- when I hear that name, I immediately think of a warrior, a warrior in battle and a warrior in love,” LPD Officer Richard said.



Middlebrook’s stepdaughters said their dad would have been happy to see all the love shared today.