The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public to help to identify the driver of this vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Acadian Hills Lane at approximately 8:45 P.M. on October 1, around the time 19-year-old Kirk Broussard was killed in a hit-and-run accident while riding his bicycle.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the driver, call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.