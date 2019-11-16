LPD arrests suspects in “jugging” investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department has made arrests in an investigation into several vehicle burglaries outside area banks.

Octavious Waiters, 19, Texas, was arrested and faces two counts of simple burglary and criminal conspiracy. He was taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.

Harvey Dawkins, 23, also of Texas, faces a charge of conspiracy theory.

One juvenile was arrested for criminal conspiracy and possession of marijuana.

The investigation into several reported vehicle burglaries after victims make a withdrawal from a financial institution and drive to a second location is ongoing.

The investigation will continue in effort to identify suspects responsible for these crimes, LPD Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.