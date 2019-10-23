Low Threat for Another Tropical System to Form in Gulf
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of storminess over Central America associated with a tropical wave. This disturbance will track northwest towards the Bay of Campeche over the coming days where it could develop further as it interacts with a frontal boundary in the Gulf. Currently, the NHC has a 30% chance this could develop into a tropical system in the next 5 days. The setup is very similar to last week with the development of Nestor but the dynamics are not as favorable for rapid development. Little to no impacts are expected for Acadiana at this time. The next name on the list is Olga.
