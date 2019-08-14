Lourdes Blood Donor Center is in urgent need of Type O blood

LAFAYETTE, La- Our Lady of Lourdes is in urgent need of Type O blood donors.

Donors are able to donate every eight weeks and just one unit of blood can potentially save up to three lives.

Donors can visit the center at on the third floor of the Moncus Medical Office Building on the hospital campus. Donating only takes 20- 30 minutes, and donors will receive a t-shirt with their donation.

Even if you take medication for high blood pressure, take hormones, antidepressants, tranquilizers or diet pills, have diabetes that is controlled, or have recently applied a tattoo from a licensed tattoo parlor, you may still donate blood.

Donors are encouraged to eat well before donating.

No appointment is needed.

The Lourdes Donor Center is located at 4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. at the James Devin Moncus Medical Office Building in Suite 360, in Lafayette.

The center is open from: Monday- Friday at 8:00am-5:30pm and Saturday at 8:00am-12:00pm.

Mobile drives will also be available this week at: