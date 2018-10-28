BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s annual book festival will celebrate 15 years when it’s held in mid-November. The free celebration of readers and writers is set for Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol, state library, Capitol Park Museum and surrounding grounds. More than 250 authors and presenters will discuss books during the day and sign their books in a nearby tent. A full schedule is available online at louisianabookfestival.org.
Louisiana’s annual book festival
