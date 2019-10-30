Live Now
Louisiana woman sold fake doctors notes to students

A woman who worked at a medical clinic in Vernon Parish is accused of selling medical excuses to high school students so they could get out of class.

52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was arrested Monday on a count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

According to the VPSD, Fondren was selling the excuses for $20 each.

It was common knowledge among the students at Evans High School that the excuses were available for purchase, the sheriff’s office said.

Fondren’s daughter attends the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Two students reportedly received excuses on 14 occasions.

Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.

