Louisiana weighs in on oil vs. ethanol

“With your help right here in Louisiana, the U.S. is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere on the planet.” President Donald Trump (Lake Charles 10-11-19)

LAFAYETTE, LA — When President Trump addressed Louisiana last week, the crowd cheered for the growing industry, but the state’s oil industry could soon take a hit.

This week the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a draft federal requirement to ensure oil refineries blend 15 billion gallons of ethanol into gasoline every year.

When the EPA released its draft rule Tuesday, corn farmers were upset, and oil refinery leaders concerned. Most of the gasoline now sold in America contains some ethanol to meet the requirements of the 1990 Clean Air Act and Renewable Fuel Standard Act in 2007, but more ethanol blending will be required soon, and making that happen could cost Louisiana’s 17 oil refineries and everyone who pays at the pump.

“When you have something like ethanol blended into it, you get less energy per gallon”, said Tyler Gray, President of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.

Gray wrote to the president that his biofuel deal with farmers will drastically impact oil companies’ profits and competition.

“If I’m spending more money changing my technology so that it meets those standards rather than investing in technology that produces more gas, that affects the economy”, Gray argued.

Louisiana is not known for its biofuel production, but corn farmers in other states think they deserve a larger share of the gas market.

“We’re incredibly frustrated and disappointed”, said Emily Skor, an Energy Growth spokeswoman who advocates for ethanol.

She says the move undercuts demand, “Those numbers are far too low”.

We reached out to Louisiana’s senators and congressman who represents the Lafayette area about the decision.

Senator Bill Cassidy said,

“This decision threatens Louisiana refiners and puts our workers at risk. My office is in contact with the white house to ensure they understand the possible impact of this decision.” -Senator Bill Cassidy

Congressman Clay Higgins said,

“The proposed ethanol rule is intended to manufacture a market that wouldn’t otherwise exist. Oil and gas is the cornerstone of American energy production. That starts in Louisiana, and we intend to keep it that way.” -Representative Clay Higgins

News 10 also reached out to Senator John Kennedy’s office. His communications team told us they have no statement at this time.

The EPA will take public comments on the draft rule for 30 days before releasing a final rule.