Louisiana teachers, support staff will get pay raise after bill wins final passage

Teachers in Louisiana will get a $1,000 pay raise next year after house representatives passed legislation calling for the raises on Monday, per WAFB TV.

Ending a stalemate between House Republicans and Gov. John Bel Edwards, the House passed the school financing plan with a 103-0 vote.

“Today’s an exciting day: the first pay raise our teachers and support staff have had in many years has passed the Legislature," Gov. Edwards said. "Only one hurdle for this raise remains in the Legislature and that’s approval of the budget bill that supports this raise and the increase to the MFP per pupil amount. As we enter the final days of the legislative session, we have a chance to invest in education at every level, from early childhood all the way through higher education. We’re heading in the right direction and I appreciate all of the members of the Legislature who joined the fight for our teachers and our students.”

The legislation will raise spending on public schools by $140 million in the 2019-2020 school year.

School support workers will get $500 raises.

The vote paves the way for a budget deal before session ends Thursday.

