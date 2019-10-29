Louisiana Swine Festival celebrates 53 years this weekend

The 53rd Louisiana Swine Festival will drawn-in hundreds of people to the city of Basile November 1-3.

It is Basile’s first and foremost cultural event celebrating ancestries of the swine industry in our local areas.



The association held pig sales every three months.



Being held in the Basile Town Park Recreation Building, now commonly referred to as the “Pig Barn,” the association lured residents of the community along with tourists from all over the state of Louisiana.

This gathering eventually led to the establishment of the Louisiana Swine Festival.



The Family-friendly festival promotes pork products and includes a carnival, queens’ pageants, cooking contest, pig‑chasing contest for kids, and live music.

Since the closing of the sales in September of 1974, swine producing is no longer a major industry in Basile, but the culture of the industry has been kept alive for over 50 years.



The Louisiana Swine Festival starts this Friday with a talent show and live music from Geno Delasfose & French Rockin’ Boogie. Saturday, there is music all day starting at 8:30 a..m while the Pork cook-off is going on.

Here is the weekend lineup of entertainment for this year’s festival:

Friday Nov 3rd, 2017:

Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie — 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday Nov 4th

Donnie Broussard & The LA Stars –8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Jam Session (acoustic only) — 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Alphonse Ardoin & The Zydeco Kingz — 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Perfectly Good Airplane — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m

One Trick Pony — 8:00 p.m. – midnight

LSU vs Alabama game will be televised at the Fairgrounds 7.p.m

Sunday Nov 5th, 2017:

Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin Cajuns — 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Admission each day for the festival is $5 for adults and $3 for kids 5 and under. Here’s more information about the festival or to enter the Talent contest or the Pork cook-off.





