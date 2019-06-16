Louisiana's first ever gubernatorial straw poll Video

Louisiana's first ever gubernatorial straw poll was held in the Town of Iowa. The event highlighted the names and credentials of republican candidates who will be on October's ballot.

The event was sponsored by the Republican Parish Executive Committee and the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana.

"It's just an opportunity for people to get together and express themselves and participate in the political process which nobody can do like Louisiana or in the United States of America. I mean, it's just celebrating democracy and I'm so excited to see so many people doing it," Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.

Governor John Bel Edwards, formally launched his campaign for re-election back in January.

Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham are the two republican candidates that have announced they're challenging Edwards on the October 12 ballot.

Saturday's straw poll was an effort to determine a clear front-runner in the republican fight for the governor's seat.

"We're convinced, whoever wins the straw poll will go on to not only challenge John Bel Edwards in October; but defeat John Bel Edwards in October," Calcasieu Republican Parish Executive Committee member Jeremy Stine stated.

Stine helped organize the straw poll event. "Here in Louisiana we desperately need a closed primary system like the rest of the country, and we don't have that unfortunately. We need that here in Louisiana. We figured if there's one way to do it, it's an organic process; let's have a straw poll," Stine added.

During Saturday's poll, Abraham was the candidate who won the vote. Reminder: A straw ballot is an unofficial ballot conducted as a test of opinion.



