Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana rice farmers get good news

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new rice agreement with South Korea means good news for Louisiana.

Under the agreement, which goes into affect January 1, South Korea will provide access for 132,304 tons of U.S. rice annually. This gives the United States the greatest volume of guaranteed rice market access in South Korea ever with a value of approximately $110 million each year. Additionally, the agreement provides U.S. suppliers with enhanced disciplines related to administration of the U.S. country-specific quota. 

Congressman Clay Higgins said this about the agreement, “Louisiana is one of the largest producers and exporters of rice in the United States. Since 2017, my office has worked closely with President Trump and his administration to prioritize new export agreements for rice and other agricultural commodities. This agreement to expand market access for rice is a win for South Louisiana farmers, millers, and ports. I’m grateful that the President and his administration are putting America First and working to deliver stronger trade opportunities for American industry.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories