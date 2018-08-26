Louisiana releases tourism ads with 'Feed Your Soul' brand

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana has released a new package of TV ads seeking to attract visitors to the state with the "Feed Your Soul" slogan launched earlier this year by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Nungesser, Louisiana's top tourism official, unveiled the new advertising Thursday at the state's annual travel summit in Lake Charles.

The new branding effort "Feed Your Soul" was announced in January, and the ads dovetail with the reworked marketing effort.

The lieutenant governor's office says the ad campaign is aimed at showcasing "soul-feeding experiences." The TV spots highlight zydeco music, swamp tours, seafood, drinks and dancing, among other Louisiana experiences.

Nungesser said in a statement that the marketing strategy comes after months of data and research.