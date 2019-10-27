Live Now
Louisiana OKs high school courses for future teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s education board has approved a set of courses for high school students who want to be teachers.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education says the program is called the “Pre-Educator Pathway.”

Spokeswoman Sydni Dunn says the West Baton Rouge Parish school system is the first to commit to offering the program.

A news release says students may also get 30 to 40 hours observing and helping teachers in grades K-12.

The program also includes courses for students who want to be school system cyber security analysts, substitute teachers, professional tutors or childcare workers rather than fully credentialed teachers.

The University of Louisiana at Monroe designed the program approved Oct. 16 and will be the credentialing authority for students.

