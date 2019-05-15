Louisiana lawmaker says vehicle inspection stickers are a waste of time Video

A Louisiana lawmaker wants to eliminate the requirement for state inspection stickers on certain vehicles.

He says the stickers are in essence a waste of time.

Its called House Bill 546 and the lawmaker driving this bill says the inspection sticker does nothing to guarantee your car will maintain legal standards.

State Representative Larry Bagley says only 11 states require the inspections that alone gives credit to his bill.

West Congress Mobile One Lube Express Manager Charlette Leblanc is a certified inspector.

She says either way she's going to make sure her customers vehicles are tended too.

"Some of the older ones have lights out they get mad at me and go elsewhere and have it passed."

The lawmaker is also trying to push a sister bill for a yearly $10 fee added to car registrations.

That's paying the same but you won't have to rush to get sticker. i

Renee Allen, KLFY News 10.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now