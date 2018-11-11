Local

Louisiana-Lafayette rushes past Georgia State in 2nd half

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 09:14 PM CST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 09:14 PM CST

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for 100-plus yards, with Calais scoring three times, and Louisiana-Lafayette used a big fourth quarter to beat Georgia State 36-22 on Saturday.

Calais broke a 47-year old program record in the first quarter with a 92-yard touchdown run. The long run opened the scoring and Andre Nunez connected with Ryheem Malone from 32-yards out on their next possession for a 13-0 lead.

ULL opened the second half with four straight scoring drives, including three touchdowns. Calais had a 26-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 23-14 and Mitchell scored from a yard out on their next drive. Michael Jacquet III intercepted a pass and five plays later, Calais made it 36-14 on a 5-yard run.

Nunez passed for 141 yards and a touchdown for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). ULL coaches wore camouflage for military appreciation.

Aaron Winchester was 10 of 21 for 121 yards and a touchdown for Georgia State (2-8, 1-5). The Panthers scored on Winchester’s pass to Devin Gentry for 13 yards and Demarcus Kirk’s 21-yard touchdown run.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center