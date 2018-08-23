Louisiana has the worst cases of West Nile virus in the country

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - The CDC reports that Louisiana has the most serious human cases of West Nile in the entire country. Louisiana has reported 31 residents with dangerous nervous system infections, including two deaths, and 13 cases of West Nile fever.



“Birds carry it, mosquitoes bite birds and then the mosquitos bites us,” says Dr. Nichole Miller at Lafayette General Urgent care says sometimes it’s hard to tell if you have West Nile because the symptoms are usually general. They include headaches, upset stomach, fever and back pain.



Miller says, “Most people don’t feel too bad when they get West Nile. So it’s the unlucky small percentage that has worse issues, but for most people, it’s the long-term fever headache and feeling tired.”

One out of four people infected with West Nile will experience symptoms. One out 20 show more concerning symptoms.



“Luckily for most people you might have a fever for a week or so definitely if you get to the point where you feel very poorly, terrible headaches especially if your loved ones are concerned about you being used then that’s definitely when you want to go get checked and make sure that you don’t have West Nile,” says Dr. Miller.



If you're going outside, especially around dusk and dawn you should cover up to prevent getting a bite. Dr. Miller suggests if you are having symptoms to get checked by your local doctor, but if you start to have severe symptoms go straight to the ER.

