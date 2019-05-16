Louisiana Ghostbusters and Vitalant join forces

LAFAYETTE, La. (Vitalant)- Vitalant and the Louisiana Ghostbusters have joined forces to rid the donation center of ghosts and empty shelves! Donors like you can help prevent a summer blood shortage when you donate regularly. It is the blood on the shelf before accidents happen that saves lives, and the Louisiana Ghostbusters wants to ensure patients don’t go without.

Join us at the donor center on May 18 for a fun filled day for the whole family! Take your picture in front of the Ghostbuster truck and with the Louisiana Ghostbusters themselves, who will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Please bring your own camera for pictures.) The original Ghostbusters film will be playing for kids in the training room while parents are able to donate.

Join us at the donation center located at 1503 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette on Saturday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. All donors will receive a Blood Donor cap and a$15 Darden Restaurant gift card through our online rewards store.

Schedule your appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL(258-4825).

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at vitalant.org.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

About Vitalant

Vitalant is the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 780,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

