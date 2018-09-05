Local

Louisiana delegation travels to China for tourism marketing

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 09:06 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 09:06 PM CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is leading a Louisiana tourism delegation to China, aimed at marketing the state to Chinese officials and tour operators.

Nungesser's office announced the 10-day trip Tuesday. The Republican lieutenant governor, state tourism officials, chefs and local convention and visitor bureau leaders are part of the 11-person group traveling to Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou.

Nungesser says China is one of the largest tourist markets for the U.S., so he thought a personal trip to the country "would pay off handsomely" in attracting people to Louisiana.

Among other things, the delegation will highlight the creation of a state film trail. Nungesser said in a statement that films and TV series are a draw for Chinese travelers to the United States.

The delegation left Monday and returns Sept. 13.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center