Louisiana boosts the number of foster children adoptions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — - Louisiana has broken its record for adoptions of children from foster care.

The Department of Children and Family Services said 912 children in foster care were adopted by 631 families in the federal budget year that ended Sept. 30. That’s an 18 percent increase from the prior year, when 771 foster children were adopted by 548 families.

The state agency celebrated the latest numbers Thursday at its 20th annual adoption celebration in Baton Rouge.

Beyond adoptions, the Department of Children and Family Services said 2,332 children rejoined their own families during the same period, either returning home or moving to the custody of a relative.

“Our goal for every child who comes into foster care is permanency — that is, a safe, stable and loving home, whether through adoption or reunification with their family,” department Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said in a statement. “I am so proud of our staff for helping so many children to reach that place in their journey this year.”

The boosted number of adoptions was attributed to extra staff support in the Thibodaux region; increases in families adopting more than one child, such as siblings; and stabilized financing and staffing for the part of the agency that deals with foster children.