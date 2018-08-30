Local

Lottery winner in Acadiana

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 01:57 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. - One Acadiana person has more money today thanks to winning the lottery. 

A $50,000 dollar lottery ticket was sold in Lafayette.  That ticket had match 4 our of the 5 Powerball numbers and also had the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 25,41,53,57,63 and the Powerball was *.

A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in New Orleans.on Saturday night. 

 

 

