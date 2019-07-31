Looking for job? Industrial Trades Job Fair scheduled for Aug. 8 at SLCC

LAFAYETTE, La. (LEDA) – South Louisiana Community College’s Corporate College and Lemoine Manhattan are hosting an Industrial Trades Job Fair on Thursday, August 8. The event will take place at SLCC’s Devalcourt auditorium at 320 Devalcourt St. in Lafayette from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lemoine Manhattan, a joint venture of The Lemoine Company and Manhattan Construction Company, is the prime contractor for the new passenger terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport.

Lemoine Manhattan and many of its subcontractors will be at the event in addition to other local businesses seeking skilled workers.

“The Lafayette Airport Commission supports the efforts of its contractors and subcontractors who will be participating in the upcoming job fair to attract capable construction craftsmen to work on construction of the new Lafayette Airport Terminal project,” a spokesman for the commission said.

Companies are seeking heavy equipment operators, concrete finishers, carpenters, CDL class A/B truck drivers, construction laborers, masons and other construction craft trades.

“Our mission is to work with business and industry to build our local workforce, and this job fair will allow hundreds of job seekers to meet with hiring companies in person to put them on a path to a long-term career,” said Nancy Roy, outreach and engagement coordinator for SLCC’s Corporate College in a statement Thursday.

For more information and to register visit www.lafayette.org/jobfairs.