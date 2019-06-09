Longtime St. Mary Parish educator, coach John Menard dies of cancer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

John Louis Menard, a longtime educator in both Iberia and St. Mary parishes, died Friday following his battle against cancer.

Coach Menard was 44 years old and a graduate of Berwick High School where he later began his career as a math teacher, coach and Assistant Principal.

He taught at New Iberia Senior High and then Morgan City High School, until his illness.

Morgan City High School shared the news via social media.

"Our hearts are heavy as we announce that Mr. John Menard passed away earlier this morning. Mr. Menard was a long time educator in St. Mary Parish. He touched the lives of many throughout the years in his positions as teacher, coach, and assistant principal. Please join Morgan City High School as we keep Mr. John Menard and his beautiful family in our prayers."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Coach Menard Tuesday, June 11, at 11am at St. Stephen's Catholic Church with Monsignor Douglas Courville officiating.

Following services, Coach Menard will be laid to rest in the Berwick Mausoleum.

