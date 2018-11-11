Local

Longtime radio personality Jenelle Chargois of KJCB has died

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 12:00 PM CST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 06:21 PM CST

Longtime radio personality and community activist Janelle Chargois, who was the smooth voice of one of Acadiana's radio’s signature shows, "The Open Line", on KJCB 770-AM, died Friday, following a lengthy illness, family and friends of Chargois confirm.

She was 68.

Before her retirement in 2016, Chargois was the station's CAO, General Manager, and a radio personality.  

She started Lafayette's first Martin Luther King Jr. parade, the annual African American History Parade and was the first African American woman to receive the Louisiana Association of Broadcaster Gold Mic Award. 

Funeral services are pending. 

Chargois is survived by a son and daughter. 

 

