Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Local woman goes viral after tracking down Saints fans through heartfelt post

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A Maurice woman has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt post about two young Saints fans on her Facebook page.

Danielle Trahan took to Facebook after the Saints’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Update: I just spoke to the dad on the phone. It made my night!!! We are hoping to get 6 tickets to all go to their next…

Posted by Danielle Ayo Trahan on Monday, November 25, 2019

In her post, Trahan explained she was seated next to two young fans from Baton Rouge visiting the Dome for the first time.

Trahan said their father only had two tickets. He dropped his sons off at the front doors of the Superdome so they could watch the game, and he told them he’d be waiting for them to come out after the game was over.

She said throughout the game, Trahan and her husband “high fived, shared nachos and talked” the whole game. And when the Saints won, they “all hugged and smiled and cheered.”

“Today I just can’t stop thinking about them and wish I would’ve gotten their number so I could send them this picture,” Trahan wrote in her post.

“I’m sure this is a long shot,” she added. But of course, Who Dats all over the state delivered.

Only five hours after posting, Trahan updated that she was able to get in touch with the boys’ father.

“It made my night!!! We are hoping to get 6 tickets to all go to their next game together! I can’t wait to share another game with them!!” she wrote.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories