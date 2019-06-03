Local swamp tour plans to run through opening of Morganza Spillway

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) - McGee's Swamp Tours is right on the Atchafalaya Basin. Since the announcement of the spillway opening, manager, Robert Donadieu has been tracking the water levels.

"We're actually able to monitor these things mostly through online and state programs that tell us different flood levels. And we also really pay attention to what the Army Corps is releasing at the Morganza so we're able to kind of gauge what we should be prepared for," said Donadieu.

"We make our living out of this waterway and so that really affects us, so we're making sure every day that we're prepared," he added.

He says based on the predictions made so far, he believes the tours will continue running.

"We're actually able to move our docks up and down with fluctuating water levels, so it wouldn't actually impact our tour," Donadieu said. "So even if it were to come up higher than expected, we would actually be able to operate cause we kinda built around it and prepared for these things."

And although Donadieu doesn't expect McGee's to be affected by the Spillway, he says if their neighbors need help, they'd be ready to lend a hand. "We would definitely have access to be able to get to most of the people here on the Atchafalaya if someone does need help," Donadieu said.

"We're just kinda here for the community. You know, if we can help in any way, we'd be happy to do so."

