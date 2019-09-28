Local sugar cane farmer talks about this year’s harvest season

Sugar Cane farmer Eddie Lewis said things are looking up this fall.

“Harvest season is definitely a time that we look forward to,” said Lewis. “We try to reap the seeds that we planted years back.”

And this year, harvest season is looking pretty good, he said.

“There weren’t a lot of storms that knocked the sugar cane down, so pretty much the sugar cane is totally erect,” Lewis said.

When the sugar cane is standing straight up, farmers can harvest more.

“When the cane is totally erect, it allows our cane harvesters to go in there and cut the cane clean, so it’s a clean cut and you’re sending good, clean cane to the mill and that’s how you come with high sugar,” he said.

While there weren’t many major storms, some farmers worried about the effects Hurricane Barry would have on their crops.

But Lewis said Barry brought much-needed moisture to the fields.

“It actually brought the rainfall that we needed.”

While rain is good for planting season, farmers hope for dryer weather for the harvest.

“We typically want it to be dryer during harvest season because you don’t want a lot of mud, and grass or shucks in the cane sending it to the mill.”

Lewis says harvest season is looking promising and asks for patience with tractors on the roads.

“We just ask for the community to work with us so we can bring the sugar from the fields to the mill to your table.”