Local Soldier Participates in D-Day Reenactment

Acadiana is well-represented this week in France during the 75th commemoration of D-Day and the Normandy Invasion.

The American military is participating in various events, including a reenactment of the jump onto the beach at Normandy.

One of the soldiers parachuting in is from Crowley, Louisiana. Private First Class Clay Kirsch is a member of the 101st Airborne Division who is currently stationed in Germany. He says the opportunity to participate in the event has given him a new perspective.

“The thing I take away from this is talking to the veterans and hearing their stories. We come after them and hope I can do half the job they did. It makes me think that the things I think are pretty hard aren’t nearly as tough as what they went through,“ Private Kirsch says.

Only two soldiers from each company in the 101st Airborne were chosen to participate in the jump reenactment, so this is a big honor. Private Kirsch said the week he’s spent in France has been fascinating.

He’s had the opportunity to meet not only veterans from various American conflicts, but also veterans from other countries as well.

