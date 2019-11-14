Local pastor opens his church doors for the homeless during cold weather

A local pastor opened his church doors to protect the homeless from freezing temperatures overnight.

Dozens of people who do not have a permanent home were welcomed with open arms at Freedom World Ministries as cold temperatures came across Acadiana.

People from all walks of life were bundled up in blankets and sound asleep inside the church’s sanctuary.



“I slept good. It was warm. As soon as you step in here you feel loved,” said Tiffany Williams.

She was searching for a warm place to brace the cold temperatures on Tuesday morning. Surprisingly, she found comfort immediately.

“I was stunned because nobody else is doing this in Lafayette. Nobody else. I had never seen this before, you know, someone using their church,” said Williams.

Pastor Lawrence Levy had hit the streets gathering supplies and picking up anyone he found in need ahead of the expected freeze.

“This is not a pair of shoes that we just throw away. These are human beings and I believe that someone has to step up to the plate to show them that someone cares,” said Levy.

He gave them food, hygiene items, blankets and more of donated items from the community. He also prayed with them and gave them words of encouragement to help many of them get back on their feet.

“His heart is so big, if God had it in his hand, I think it would be as big as the Earth,” said Thomas Romero.

Romero has battled drug and alcohol abuse for many years. Levy’s effort of giving back has inspired him to keep pushing forward and take the initiative to make a change.

“You’ve got to live for yourself. You got to build yourself first, from the inside out, I was doing it from the outside in,” Romero added.

“Life has happened to all of us, including me,” said Levy. “I was once down before. I know how it is to be overlooked by society. I know what it’s like to be told you’ll never be somebody. I know what it’s like to feel like the scum of the Earth and poor,” he added.

Levy believes giving back in this manner is imperative because he said everyone deserves a second chance at life.

“All of them have something to give society, our community, to this world,” he added.

Levy plans to find a vacant building in the near future to transform into a productive housing program fro the homeless.

He’s asking for the community’s support by sending donations to the church, such as food, clothes, coats, blankets, or water.

