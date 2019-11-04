Local organization offers assistance during open enrollment for ACA marketplace

If you have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace or need help deciding on a plan, a local organization is available for any questions.

Lora Lavigne tells us how a local foundation is making sure residents are aware of health care assistance within their reach.

Residents can now begin searching for Affordable Health Care policies with a click of a button.

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center is a private non-profit group that seeks to improve health care through several programs.



“As you can see, this one was $410.09 and with your tax credit all you are paying is $21.34.

The search for affordable health care policies is made more accessible with the federal health insurance marketplace.

“Often times, people who’ve had health insurance don’t know how to properly utilize it to save money and to improve their health.”



Christopher Breaux is a certified health insurance navigator with the health education center, a non-profit working under the federal navigator grant created by the Affordable Care Act.



“So if someone were between 138 percent of the federal poverty line for their household size and 400 percent of the the federal poverty line for their household size, they would be eligible for tax credits monthly to help them pay for the insurance premiums.”

He says patient protections are in place so there is no pre-existing exclusions on the marketplace. pricing is also dependent on tax-credit-based income.



“For instance, if someone had a $1,200 insurance premium listed on the marketplace, but was eligible for $1,100 in tax credits they would only pay $100 a month for their health insurance.”

Over 20 private policies are listed online to ensure someone is even covered by minimal essential benefits.

“It’s not making things equal. It’s offering people the accessibility to the healthcare they need.”



“Open enrollment runs until December 15 only on their secure site, healthcare.gov.

If approved, coverage takes effect January 2020.