Local officials join Special Olympics Athletes for annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are raising awareness for Special Olympics Louisiana and the upcoming Summer Games.



Lafayette City Police, the Sherrif's office, municipal agencies, and more are carrying the "Flame of Hope" for the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run.

"Our athletes look up to that. It gives them a sense of confidence and protection," said Charlie Courville, the manager of Development and Field Services for Special Olympics Louisiana.

He believes the experience of witnessing these athletes put in work is so rewarding. "It gives you a different perspective of how you look at people... to look on the inside and not the outside," Courville added.

Each year, local officials take on the challenge of running with the torch through Lafayette, Scott, Carencro, Opelousas and Krotz Springs.

"The officers and deputies look forward to it so much every year. There's a lot of the school's from the surrounding areas, come out and high five," said Liteanuant John Mowell, the Public Information Officer for the Lafayette Sheriff's Office.

Courville added that the funds raised is what helps keep the program running, but not the key factor.

"The fact that we have officers willing to give their time and heart to benefit Special Olympics and bring recognition to Special Olympics is the most important thing."

The torch run has raised over $600 million for the organization.



