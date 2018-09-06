Local nonprofit helps make home buying dreams a reality
Step Up Acadiana officially became a nonprofit in 2016. Since that time, they have helped provide affordable housing for many clients.
"Empowering people starts with you. Lets go get it," Dwight Alexander, Step Up Acadiana's housing counselor said.
One of the biggest issues for first time homebuyers is lack of education, said Alexander. The right resources will put potential buys in the financial situation to buy that first house.
Many of the clients Step Up sees have battled poverty their entire life. This program helps them step out of that and walk into a new world, Huval said.
"It breaking a generational cycle of poverty," Huval said.
It's all about staying positive and moving forward, Alexander added.
For more information about Step Up Acadiana, click here or call (337) 484-1501
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 'Infowars' host insults senator, heckles reporter
- Charter launches wireless plan as cable companies diversify
- Private Chinese space company places satellites in orbit
- Twitter, Facebook set to defend polices ahead of midterms