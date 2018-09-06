Local nonprofit helps make home buying dreams a reality Video

Step Up Acadiana officially became a nonprofit in 2016. Since that time, they have helped provide affordable housing for many clients.

"We normally work with pre-purchase generally, and first-time homeowners," said Emily Huval, Step Up Acadiana's director of housing.

The organization is all about thinking positive when to comes to making the purchase of a home a reality.

"Empowering people starts with you. Lets go get it," Dwight Alexander, Step Up Acadiana's housing counselor said.

One of the biggest issues for first time homebuyers is lack of education, said Alexander. The right resources will put potential buys in the financial situation to buy that first house.

Many of the clients Step Up sees have battled poverty their entire life. This program helps them step out of that and walk into a new world, Huval said.

"It breaking a generational cycle of poverty," Huval said.

It's all about staying positive and moving forward, Alexander added.

For more information about Step Up Acadiana, click here or call (337) 484-1501