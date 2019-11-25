Local non-profit feeds the homeless during the holiday season

Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Cherrelle Duncan of “Ashmay Seeds of Abraham” wanted a way to bring everyone in Acadiana together this holiday season.

“Falling in love with Acadiana” is an event that provides a thanksgiving meal and gifts to the less fortunate.

Volunteers lined up to help serve food and provide company to the homeless.

“This is for our non profit Ashmay Seeds of Abraham, we decided over the summer we wanted to put together a feeding for homeless people and so out of that came falling in love with Acadiana, so what you see here is a demonstration of the community coming together to celebrate each other.”

The Board of Directors for Ashmay Seeds of Abraham would like to thank all sponsors and volunteers for their support and generosity.

