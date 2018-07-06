Local non-profit CEO is honored at 2018 Essence Music Festival

The 2018 New Orleans Essence Music Festival has officially kicked-off and this year the Hub-City will be represented in a very special way.

The CEO of a local non-profit is receiving the State Farm Dream Achievers Award.

Erica Williams, CEO of New Vision Leadership of Acadiana, is recognized with the State Farm Dream Achievers Award for turning her dreams into reality.

New vision leadership of Acadiana’s purpose is to educate, expose, and empower at-risk youth. The organization began with only five youth in 2015, but now has 65 and a waiting list. State Farm sent a camera crew to the Hub City to film a commercial for the organization. They sent Williams to New Orleans where she was able to create a large vision board for the group. She says it’s truly an honor to show the Essence Festival everything new vision is all about.

“We wanted to take children that were at home during the after school hours alone. We wanted to take children off the streets of north Lafayette and we wanted to give them something positive to do and we wanted to expose them to new opportunities,” said Williams.

“The New Vision Leadership is really coming along and really starting to really grow now and we’re just excited for the opportunity to continue working in north Lafayette,” Williams added.

Williams will receive her award Sunday, July 8 at the festival. During the award presentation, State Farm will air the official commercial that highlights the organization.

