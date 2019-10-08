Local music artists come together to say #NoMore to crime, violence and hate

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local music artists from around Acadiana are starting a movement to address key issues the community and nation are facing.

They’re now making a statement about this through their lyrics.

They’re saying #NoMore to crime, violence and hate in their communities.

“I don’t want to live like this no more. I think it’s time to let all the hate, all the racism go,” said Roi Chip Anthony singing some of the lyrics.

It began as powerful emotions written on paper that is now speaking volumes.

“It’s been a hundred years with the same stress. Martin Luther King had a dream, let the hating rest,” said Pallo da Jiint, singing some of his lyrics in the song.

Recording Artist Roi Chip Anthony called upon other artists across the region to help him start this movement through music. Many musicians like Pallo da Iiint and Lil Nate didn’t miss a beat. They all collaborated on the song and music video within a week’s time span.

“It starts to reach home when you got people right next door to you getting killed. You walk out and see the news outside. Somebody got murdered,” said Lil Nate.

They stated it’s the never-ending depressing news and what’s happening in the world that inspired to them start this campaign.

“Being in a certain community, you get stopped all the time,” explained Pallo da Jiint.

“It’s not just police brutality. It’s black on black killing. It’s mass murders,” Lil Nate added.

Other artist like Cupid is featured in the song, as well as, Pastor Lawrence Levy, a community leader and activist who recently lost a relative to gun violence in Abbeville.

The music video is gaining popularity on social media, with over 10,000 views on Youtube in just three days.

To see the full video, click here.