A Rayne man was sentenced to life in prison this week in connection with the rape of a girl who was 11 years old when the crimes occurred.

Noah Primeaux will serve life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for sexual battery of a victim under 13.

A grand jury convicted Primeaux back in June.

He was charged with raping the victim on July 6, 2015 in Rayne, Louisiana.

The case was investigated by the Rayne PD under the supervision of detective Ricky Gray.