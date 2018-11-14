Local law enforcement agencies and NAACP look to better community relations Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Lafayette NAACP chapter hosted a "Law Enforcement & Us" forum to start a dialogue on building trust within the local community.



State Police, the Lafayette Parish Office and Lafayette City Police, held conversations with the public about ways they're working on community policing.



Stereotypes between law enforcement and the African-American community was also discussed, especially ways that relationship can improve and move forward.

One of the main topics focused on law enforcement roles.

"To answer any questions to the public, concerning questions they might have with law enforcement, if they were approached by law enforcement, you know, what might their rights be," said Michael Toussaint, member of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP.

Another mission was to get law enforcement to better understand the communities they serve.

"There's a willingness on the part of law enforcement now like never before, to engage with the community and work on issues," said Mark Garber, Lafayette Parish Sheriff.

"I think it's important to be out here, listen to what the community has to say, give our perspective on things, hear they're perspective on things, where we can come up with a solution everyone can live with," said Trooper Thomas Gossen, Louisiana State Police PIO for Troop I.



Another big item that the public brought up, was more diversity within the various departments.

To give children someone they can relate to in the community and aspire to be like.

"We're proud of the fact that we're moving those (diversity) numbers up. But we're actively recruiting every day, we're hiring officers today, and we're looking for folks from every aspect of life," said Toby Aguillard, Lafayette Police Chief.

On the discussion of improving the relationship between law enforcement and the African-American community, Sheriff Garber says he's implemented an 'implicit bias training' in his department.

"And when you recognize, when you admit there are biases, that biases do exist, it's only then that you can really start reforming agencies and fixing the problem," said Garber.

"Law enforcement is there for their good, not to hurt them, but to help them. But basically to help them in situations that might arise," said Toussaint.

We're told all the groups present at Tuesday's forum, will have more dialogue within 60 days.



That's when each agency will come up with a plan of action and steps towards resolutions, involving law enforcement and community relations.

Here's the contact info for all the law enforcement entities that were present: