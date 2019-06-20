Local high school taking precautions against heat-related injuries

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) - The Amite High School community is mourning the loss of a teen football player who collapsed and died following practice Tuesday.

With a heat advisory in effect until tonight, a local high school is taking preventative methods to prevent heat-related injuries.

Tony Courville, head football Coach at Carencro High School, says he stresses proper hydration techniques to his players.

"On a daily basis, we talk them about hydration. That's one of the big things we stress. I think that's one of the big things they hear me say every day. Make sure we are properly hydrating," Courville explained.

Courville says his football players have unlimited water breaks.

"We call it jug life, not thug life, but jug life where they are required to carry a jug of water with them wherever they go, so they can have hydration at any point in time during their workouts," added Courville.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, when people are exposed to extreme heat, they can suffer from potentially deadly illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"On a daily basis, we want them to consume at least half of their body weight in ounces of water," Courville said.

Coach Courville also says their trainers educate the coaches and players about making sure they're properly hydrated.

He says their thoughts and prayers go out to those at Amite High School.

