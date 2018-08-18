Local couple host barbecue event for neighbors in theTruman community Video

A Lafayette couple wanted to do something positive in their community. So they set out to barbeque for over 150 people.

News Ten Katie Easter reports on the impact the event had on the community.

Josh Edmond and his wife used their Saturday morning to make a difference in their community, one plate at a time.

"Were inviting the community to come grab a plate, from anywhere really, streets over, all the neighbors."

The Edmonds had help from family members and friends.

"Today I cooked for over 150 people, I love it."

Cooking for over 150 people can be a very costly thing to do, but for Josh Edmond that didn't stop him.

"Its all worth it to me, I didn't even look at the prices, of course it kept adding up. I did get a few donations which helped a lot."

Community members appreciated the work.

"We used to do things like this when i was a kid. I hope the young kids see this today and learn to do it."

At the end of the day whatever food is left, will not be thrown away.

"Were already planning to take it downtown to hand out."

Community members started lining the block at 11 Saturday morning to get a plate of plate.



